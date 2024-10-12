SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,846 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

