SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,939 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

