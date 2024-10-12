SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.05% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance
PAWZ opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.
ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile
