SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,717 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -473.86 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.10 and its 200 day moving average is $211.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

