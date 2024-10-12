SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 109,068 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

