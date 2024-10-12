SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,288 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

SPRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,385,820.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $14,071,032. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

