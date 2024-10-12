SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,218,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 460,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nextracker by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after acquiring an additional 678,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,078,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

