SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SN opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.