Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Declines By 56.0%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,184,900 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 11,784,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.4 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

