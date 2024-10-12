Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Declines By 56.0%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,184,900 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 11,784,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.4 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.