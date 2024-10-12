Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 78.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.03 on Friday. AmeriCann has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

