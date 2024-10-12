Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Grows By 200.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $630.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a one year low of $375.35 and a one year high of $813.23.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Citigroup upgraded ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

