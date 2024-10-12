Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Grows By 400.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Shares of ASBFY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $35.26.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
