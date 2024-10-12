Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Grows By 400.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of ASBFY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

