Short Interest in Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Increases By 347.9%

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,100 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the September 15th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMATF opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Azbil has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

