Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rises By 92.0%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

