Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Rises By 71.4%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,987.0 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. Piaggio & C. has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.51.
About Piaggio & C.
