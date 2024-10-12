Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Rises By 71.4%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,987.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. Piaggio & C. has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.51.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

