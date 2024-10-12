Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 70.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Severn Trent stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

