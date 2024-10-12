Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Declines By 91.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:WUXAY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.