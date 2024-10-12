Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Declines By 91.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:WUXAY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
About WuXi AppTec
