Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

