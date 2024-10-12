Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 75,000 shares traded.

Sienna Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

