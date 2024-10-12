Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SIG opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

