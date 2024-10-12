Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Silgan by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Silgan by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Silgan by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

