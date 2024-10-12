Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

