Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.68. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 200,591 shares.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

