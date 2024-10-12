SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 49,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 56,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

