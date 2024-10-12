SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,200,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.