SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

MDY stock opened at $575.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $576.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.87.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.