Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Raised to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 133.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 935,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

