SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.