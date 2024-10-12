Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $2,237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $24.95 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

