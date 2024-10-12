SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $198.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

