Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 14,851 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $340,295.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

