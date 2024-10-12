Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 4,666 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.73 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

