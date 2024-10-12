Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $202,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRO stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.61. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

