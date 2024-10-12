Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of MX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.64. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

