Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

