Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 1,039.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SES AI were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SES AI alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at SES AI

In other SES AI news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,784,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,470,672.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,784,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,470,672.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $172,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,466,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,253.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Trading Up 10.1 %

SES opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.