Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $326,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 130.8% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 52.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 436,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after acquiring an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 122.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 545,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Xencor Stock Up 4.2 %

XNCR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

