Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RY opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.