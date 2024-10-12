Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 295.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 251,898 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $495,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 422.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.04 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $279.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

