Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get NN alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NN by 20.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,487 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.93. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.