Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 51.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

