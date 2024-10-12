Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 7,191 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

