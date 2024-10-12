Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in The RMR Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $25.45 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $807.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

