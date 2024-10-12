Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,661 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Humacyte worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

