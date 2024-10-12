Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,048 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Technologies worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDSN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.