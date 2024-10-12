Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 38,801 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

