Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth $436,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Northland Capmk downgraded inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, inTEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $47,312.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,555.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

