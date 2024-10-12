Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nextdoor by 50.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

