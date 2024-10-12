Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

PETS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

