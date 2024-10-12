State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

